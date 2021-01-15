Creek Fire Clean Up to Begin January 18

Fresno County announced cleanup crews will begin on Monday, January 18 clearing debris caused by the Creek Fire.

There will be cleaning crews in the following areas: Big Creek, Shaver Lake, Auberry Road, Cressman’s Road, Peterson Road, and Shaver Springs.

Fresno County is encouraging property owners impacted by the fire to fill out a “Right of Entry” (ROE) form or an “Owner Initiation” form.

These forms will allow cleanup crews to access their properties to clean the area. There are no costs, the cleanup is free of charge.

The clean up is expected to continue through to April. Deadline to submit the forms is February 1.

The Creek Fire began September 4 near Shaver Lake and burned nearly 380,000 acres. 855 structures were destroyed and over 30,000 people were displaced.

The fire was fully contained on December 24. It was recorded as the largest single wildfire in state history. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For more information, visit https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/resources/fresno-county-recovers or call (559) 600-3271.