Creek Fire Burns 212,000 Acres, 10 Percent Contained

The Creek Fire continued to burn through the weekend and is now at 212,744 acres with 10 percent containment. There are 2,503 personnel working on this fire, which includes firefighters from Texas who rolled in last night to assist.

According to fire officials, full containment is expected October 15, 2020.

So far, there has been 365 structures that are known to be destroyed and 32 buildings that have been damaged by the fire. 14,074 buildings are currently being threatened.

The last several days, the conditions have allowed the fire to slow giving fire crews the ability to work and make adjustments.

Fire crews are working in all areas to establish or re-establish perimeters. New fire lines are being constructed and re-strengthening of current lines are being implemented.

The current situation on the Creek Fire in the Fresno County region; the fire burned actively throughout the night. Downward winds in the Jose Basin region allowed the fire to cross lines threatening buildings in the area.

Winds are expected to shift upwards into the higher ground, fire crews will be working to establish a perimeter and put out any hot spots.

Smoke is also predicted to clear in the higher elevations, meaning more increased fire activity will occur. Fire crews on the terrain are preparing for that change. Crews are also continuing to scout for possible threats of damage to structures and other valuables.

For updates on the fire, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7147/.