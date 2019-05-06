Crave Cookie: Bringing a twist to one of our favorite treats

If you haven’t heard of Crave Cookie, a local chocolate chip cookie delivery company, you’re missing out.

Since November 2018, Shandi Scrivner and her family have been baking and delivering warm, gooey chocolate chip cookies to homes and businesses in Fresno and Clovis. With a few quick steps on your phone, you can satisfy that sweet tooth no problem, or you can brighten up someone’s day with a little surprise.

“I’ve always loved baking and eating baked goods, but I’ve always made really good cookies, and when my family heard of this business model, they said ‘you need to start that,’” Scrivner said. “We are based out of Clovis and the kitchen isn’t open to the public, so we are just delivering right now.”

Together with her husband and brother, the Scrivner family began to formulate a plan to bring this idea to life.

Scrivner does the baking, her husband handles business and delivery, and another family member takes care of the website and online functions. With only a three-man team, the Scrivners are already making a name for themselves.

“Right now, we only do chocolate chip. We’ve perfected that recipe and most people say that it’s the best cookie they’ve ever had,” Scrivner said. “We plan on adding more drivers and more area, we’re just trying to figure out how to do that, but still keep the cookies as fresh as we can and still get them to customers warm.”

Each order comes with four cookies, and while that may seem like just a few, especially for cookie monsters like myself, the sheer size and taste of the cookie proves it is unlike you have ever tried.

For a single box of four cookies, Crave Cookie charges $12 and another $12 for every four cookies you want. Add in the timely delivery and the exceptional customer service, customers are getting quite the deal.

“Four cookies basically come out to a normal dozen. We wanted to make them more gourmet; crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside and the big cookie is how you get that,” Scrivner explained. “We bake them at a higher temperature, so they get that crisp on the outside and stay gooey and warm on the inside. They are something you would order at a restaurant.”

Crave Cookie delivers to five different area codes within Fresno and Clovis: 93619, 93611, 93612, 93730 and 93720. From 4 p.m. to midnight, customers can go online and set up a time and place for their delivery.

“We make them from scratch every day and we try to keep them very fresh; we don’t like to have them sitting,” Scrivner said. “We try to keep them in a warmer after they are finished so they are warm when they get to the customer’s door.”

Whether it's for your office, for a special someone in your life, or if you just want some cookies, Crave Cookie is the delivery for you.

