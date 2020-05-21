COVID-19 Update: Fresno County cases reach 1,372, Clovis 62

On Thursday, May 21, the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s total COVID-19 cases is now at 1,372.

There are 924 active cases, with 174 people being hospitalized due to the virus and 426 who have recovered.

The death toll from the virus is now at 22.

Here are the updated Fresno County cases according to some cities:

Fresno – 648

Selma – 131

Sanger – 112

Reedley – 84

Clovis – 62

Orange Cove – 58

Parlier – 56

Mendota – 46

Kingsburg – 32

Huron – 27

Kerman – 25

Firebaugh – 22

Out of the total number of cases that were reported, 541 were community spread or came from an unknown source, 53 were travel related, 634 were spread by close contact and 144 are still under investigation.

For more detailed information, go to Fresno County’s County Epidemiology Program Information Portal, here.