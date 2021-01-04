COVID-19 Testing Site to be Held at Clovis West High School

The Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) along with the Fresno County Department of Public Health will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event today at Clovis West High School.

The testing will be taking place at the southwest corner of the front parking lot at Millbrook and Teague Avenues.

The testing is available for all residents with or without health insurance. This is a drive-thru testing site, residents are to remain in their vehicles and wear a mask.

This is a first come, first serve basis. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m.