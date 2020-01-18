Cougars take down Broncos in TRAC b-ball showdown

Bolstered by a student section that featured an inflatable pool donut and a mock ESPN announcers table complete with analysts dressed in suits and ties – albeit only from the waist up – the Clovis High girls basketball team scored their third home win in as many games, solidifying the Cougars’ spot on the sharp end of the TRAC standings.

With 19 points from Avery Evans and an additional 18 points from Kelsey Delgado, Clovis High defeated Clovis North 77-65.

It’s a striking defeat for the Broncos, who have now lost three of their last four games after starting the new year with a record of 13-3.

“We followed the game plan and executed well, and the girls knew exactly what to do when they went into the game,” Clovis head coach Greg Clark said.

Clark credited the team’s bench players for contributing toward the team’s efforts in the win. Support from the bench was a factor of Clovis’ game that the team was missing in their narrow, two-point win over Buchanan on Jan. 14.

“I just think that they followed the strategy, which we wanted them to, and we were successful. That’s a very good basketball team,” Clark said, motioning toward Clovis North.

“They’re [Clovis North] are very well-coached and they have got great players, but we were able to get it done tonight,” he added.

In the final minutes of the game, Clovis was able to drain time off of the clock when on offense, but the Cougars struggled on defense. Clovis North was able to score a handful of quick baskets while the Cougars were slow to transition.

Clovis used timeouts and near-flawless free-throw shooting in the fourth quarter to ice the game, though.

Rowan Hein was the Broncos’ top-scorer with 15 points. Notably, for the Broncos, two of their key players, Savannah Tucker and Laney Amundsen, struggled to make an impact in the game.

Tucker ended with just eight points, four of which were from the free-throw line. Amundsen, meanwhile, was held scoreless for the entire first half and ended the game with 11 points.

Clovis North will host Central in its next TRAC game on Jan. 21. Clovis’ next matchup will see the Cougars travel to Clovis East, a game also scheduled for Jan. 21.