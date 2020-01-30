Cougars outlast Bears in physical defensive battle

Sometimes in sports, it’s more about the last man standing than conquering through skill and grace.

Tuesday’s soccer match between the Buchanan Bears and Clovis Cougars could be considered exhibit A for this axiom as Clovis outlasted Buchanan 3-0

Given the scoreline, it could be easy to make the mistake in thinking the game was a rout, a no-contest sort of endeavor. Not so.

“You know, sometimes they’re not pretty,” Clovis coach Danny Amporano said of the win. “I don’t think we played to our caliber. I give a lot of credit to Buchanan on working hard, but we have to play at a higher level like we have throughout the year.”

Despite Amparano’s dissatisfaction of his team’s performance, the Cougars scored three goals in the final 10 minutes to tame the Bears and their struggling offense, inching ever closer to the TRAC-leading Clovis North Broncos.

Offensively, both teams struggled to keep possession of the ball for any substantial length of time, leading to a game with a disjointed rhythm and stymied attacking opportunities. Only Clovis was able to put any shots on goal, but none seriously threatened to get by Buchanan keeper Michael Garcia.

It led to a scoreless game at halftime, but nothing could have foreshadowed the events that were to come in the closing minutes of the second half.

With neither team having scored by the 70th minute, a bit of controversy threatened to end the game in a fashion that undoubtedly would have sent Bears fans into a frenzy.

As the Cougars advanced down into the attacking third with the ball, Buchanan defender Jacob Roberts was called for a foul at the 18-yard-box. Visibly upset and bewildered, Roberts received a red card and was sent off the pitch for the remainder of the contest.

Subsequently, the referee awarded the Cougars a penalty kick, and senior Sean Williamson was tasked with putting his team ahead late in the match.

Williamson, unfazed by the moment, took to the spot and buried the shot into the lower-left corner of the net to put the Cougars ahead with 10 minutes left.

What was going through Williamson’s mind as he took the kick? Not much, as he explained.

“Honestly, I don’t overthink PKs,” he said. “I just walk up and hit it with confidence and know I’m going to make it.”

Jesus Ponce and Alejandro Sanchez chipped in two additional goals in the final four minutes to seal the Bears’ unfortunate fate.

Buchanan’s offensive struggles continue to mount as the team has scored just three goals in seven TRAC matches.

“That isn’t the best,” Bears coach Drew Walters said of his team’s anemic offensive performances. “It’s about being brave and courageous going forward and trying to get into their half and create opportunities.”

At 1-6 in league play, the Bears opportunities to secure a spot in the Central Section playoffs will likely ride on their performances over the final three matches of the season. Buchanan will take the pitch again Friday at second-place Central.

Clovis’ victory keeps it in third place, with perhaps the team’s biggest match of the season Friday against Clovis North.

“I think we’ll be ready,” Amparano said. “ We have to get these guys a little rested. We have played a lot of games this year and I think we’ll be ready for it.”