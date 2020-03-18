Colleges Suspend Classes amid COVID-19 Concerns

State Center Community College District, following in the footsteps of Fresno State, suspended all of its in-person classes. SCCCD includes Clovis Community, who canceled class March 16 through March 19. Faculty and staff will use this time to prepare to transition to online classes and student services.

Class will resume online Mar. 20.

“The district and colleges have been working together to determine how best to manage the growing spread of COVID-19. We have also been in close communication with the CEOs from all the regional colleges and universities and our local health officials… Student services and all other college offices will remain open and continue to serve students, ” Clovis Community College President Lori A. Bennett said in a statement.

While the college suspends class, its Child Development Lab School will remain open to provide child care services.

The school, which provides child development and care services to children who are between 19 months of 5 years of age, will be open March 16 “and beyond,” according to a post on Clovis Community College’s website.

The school’s hours, which are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays and 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, will remain unchanged.

The decision was made in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to providing child care, the Child Development Lab School serves as a model demonstration site for students studying child development. It is not immediately known if student interns will continue to work on site.

The school gives priority enrollment to children of Clovis Unified School District staff, State Center Community College students taking a minimum of 6 units and SCCC faculty.

This story will be updated as more information comes to light.