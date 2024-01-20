Clovis Wrestling “Big One” tonight

By Jess Gonzalez

Jan. 18, 2024 – In California high school wrestling circles and around the country it is well known Clovis is a “hot bed” for the sport that shines on the mat.

Tonight’s “Big One,” as dubbed on the wrestling schedule, is a prime example why the Clovis area has earned that well-known reputation.

It’s the annual, and much anticipated, dual rivalry match of the season featuring the Clovis High Cougars and the Buchanan High Bears.

This year, as has happened over the years, some of the most outstanding wrestlers in Central California will take to the mat to defend their school colors.

Starting at around 7 PM , the two high school superpowers will decide which of the two owns Clovis on the wrestling mats for the current school year.

It should be something special to see!

Based on the results of the recent Doc Buchanan Invitational there will be some very interesting matches tonight.

One will be at 109 lbs. where Blake Woodward from Buchanan will take on Anthony Garza from Clovis.

In the Buchanan Invitational, Woodward defeated Garza for third place by a 5-1 decision.

In the 168 lbs. division, Branson John of Buchanan will face Adrien Reyes of Clovis.

In the third-place match of the Buchanan invitational, John was victorious over Reyes by a tight 1-0 score.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early because the competition on the mat will thrilling.

The JV teams will do battle starting at 4 PM with the Varsity grapplers to follow at approximately 7 PM.

Doc Buchanan Invitational

A big part of the outstanding high school wrestling reputation that has been earned over the years by Clovis high schools is due to the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational which attracts the top teams from around the state and from throughout the country.

Held over two days, January 5 and 6, some of the country’s best high school wrestlers took part.

When it all said and done, Buchanan placed third behind Poway of San Diego and St. Edward High School, a Catholic high school from Lakewood, Ohio.

Not far behind was Clovis High School in sixth place.

Buchanan had 9 wrestlers place in the top eight of their weight division.

Clovis managed to have 5 wrestlers place in the top 8 of their weight division.

Contrary to other years, neither Buchanan nor Clovis had an individual weight champion.

There were two runners-up–one from each school.

In the 147 pounds division, Joseph Toscano from Buchanan lost a tight and hard fought 2-1 decision to Ryan Bennet from St. Edward.

For Clovis, Nikade Zinkin lost a tough 3-2 decision against 2023 state champion Isaiah Cortes of Gilroy in the 129 pounds division.

California High School Wrestling Rankings

(as of January 10, 2024 – CalGrappler)