Clovis West’s Cole Anderson to play BallisLife event

Rosters for BallisLife’s annual High School Bay vs LA were announced Aug. 14 and Clovis West’s very own Cole Anderson will be suiting up.

Anderson, a point guard heading into his junior year, will be on the court with some of the top high school basketball players in the state when the teams take the court at Cerritos College on Aug. 25.

Players like University of Arizona-bound and Madera product Dalen Terry, 2018 game MVP and Robby Beasley of Dougherty Valley in San Ramon and 6-11 Makur Maker, the No. 2 ranked prospect in the 2020 national class, will all be sharing the court with Anderson.

Not only will Anderson be on the hardwood with other talented high schoolers, but celebrities and entertainers will showcase their skills as well.

A “Clash of the Stars” Celebrity Influencers game is also slated, and will be headlined by Jesser, who has 2.3 million subscribers, 697 million views and nearly 600,000 Instagram followers, and Kris London, who boasts 1.9 million subscribers, 263 million views and 530,000 Instagram followers. All told, the participants of the game have a combined 10.7 million Instagram followers.

Tickets to see Anderson and the rest of the up-and-coming hoopers are 1 for $10 and 2 for $30 and are first come, first serve. To purchase, visit bayvsla.com