Clovis West & Fort Washington in Shelter in Place for third time

***BREAKING NEWS***

February 8, 2023: At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, a phone call was received threatening Clovis West High, similar to the calls received Friday and Monday.

Clovis West and neighboring school Fort Washington are currently in shelter in place. The following message has been sent to the Fort Washington Elementary & Clovis West High communities.

This is an important message from Clovis West High School/Fort Washington Elementary School to update our families on steps we are taking today to work with law enforcement to identify the source of three phone calls to local law enforcement in the past four days threatening the safety of our students and staff.

Today, a call was again made to local law enforcement mirroring the same source and language of two previously determined to be non-credible threats.

Working arm and arm with our law enforcement partners, our school moved quickly from a brief lockdown to a shelter in place, where regular instruction continues.

We continue to take any such calls, even those that could be coming from out of the country, seriously and are taking these steps with thoughtfulness and close consultation with the experts in public safety who train daily to support our schools.

Officers are completing a search of our campus while we continue in shelter in place, and law enforcement will continue to have a presence on our campus over the remainder of the day.

We will return to normal operations once officers have completed their search of our grounds.

Thank you for your support and patience as we work to be proactive in our safety efforts while also supporting our students and staff through challenging circumstances presented by those targeting our campus and attempting to disrupt our school.