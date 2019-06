According to the City of Clovis, the Clovis Surface Water Treatment Plant will be offline for around 24 hours for routine maintenance. During this time, water will continue to be delivered and available to customers during this time; however, according to the City of Clovis, there will be a change of flow in the distribution system.

If anyone experiences any change in their water supply, contact the City of Clovis Public Utilities Department at (559) 324-2600.