Clovis Veterans Memorial District Hosts Veterans Organization Roundtable

The Clovis Veterans Memorial District recently held a roundtable in which members from the organization gathered to discuss different happenings around Clovis. Mainly, the members met and were gracious enough to share distinct events to each member that they hold responsibility in. For instance, a few events brought to the table included the Annual K9 Events and Awards benefit held by the Marine Corps League Detachment 14, a Veteran’s Baby Shower in which new Veteran parents are “welcomed into parenthood”, and the AMVETS One Leaving No One Behind effort to bring suicide awareness to the public eye.

Each of these events, as well as others, were brought to the roundtable for discussion amongst other Veterans and their programs. Part of the reason behind this roundtable was to offer the opportunity for both donations and volunteerism amongst the others and their respective events and co-organizations.

Upcoming events in the month of April for the Veterans Organization include the Buchanan, Clovis, and Clovis West High School Signing Days, in which the Veterans Organization takes part in support of those students who decide to enlist in the military out of high school. This is in addition to a Clovis Veterans Organization board meeting that will take place on April 14th.

In May, events are numerous for the Clovis Veterans Organization. Loyalty Day, a Salute to Patriots Dinner, another Veterans Roundtable are in addition to two more signing days around the school district, one for Clovis East and one for Clovis North within the first ten days of May. Another board meeting, a Spring Fling Dance, and the AUSA May Concert are other events in May that do not solely revolve around Memorial Day.

For Memorial Day, the Veterans Organization looks to host the Memorial Day Golf Tournament, a Memorial Day Senior Run, and a California Highway Patrol Car Seat Event within the shadow of this year’s Memorial Day which takes place on Monday, May 30th.

The roundtable taking place in April is just one instance that the organization is hoping will take place, and they are looking forward to future meetings with other Veterans who decide to show support and to share their ideas. The next roundtable will take place on May 4th, and after this, one will take place on June 1st, or every first Wednesday of the month.

The roundtable did not end with just facts and lists of dates however. After each member spoke about the events that they were supporting, a poem was read and speech on the importance of the roles these Veterans have in the Clovis community was highlighted. The meeting ended with the thought to “challenge negativity” and members were asked to “lead with positive attributes”.

The Veterans Roundtable is hosted at the Memorial District as well as having a provided option of a zoom meeting. To get into contact, access the Clovis Veterans Memorial District website at cvmdistrict.orgfor more information.