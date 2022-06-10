Clovis Veterans Memorial Center Holds Monthly Roundtable

At the latest Veterans Roundtable meeting, held at the Veteran’s Memorial District every first Wednesday of the month, a number of veteran based organizations deliberated the past Memorial Day and upcoming events including Flag Day and the Fourth of July.

One event that is not happening on one of the nationally recognized holidays however is the “Stories of Service” Monday morning class held by the Veterans Memorial District. The class is generally around fifty-five veterans in a separate roundtable-like discussion where veterans are given the opportunity to speak among the generations of those who have served in the military. While “nothing gory” is discussed, more stories of camaraderie are told from veterans of World War II, the Vietnam War, the Korean War, in addition to most recently those who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. These veterans are allowed the opportunity to speak at length every Monday morning at 9 AM.

Another organization present at the roundtable was “Wreaths Across America” and it was through their understanding and announcement that the Clovis cemetery group was ranked number three out of thirty-three groups throughout the state of California, a detail that Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios called “noteworthy”.

Carry the Load was present to speak about their event on May 8th in which they walked from Buchanan High School to pay tribute to eight graduates of Buchanan High who gave their life serving in the military.

In addition to these groups, the Veterans Memorial District mentioned a program being hosted at Centennial Park on June 14th for Flag Day. With this each organization had the opportunity to share their time with each other in a “way to collaborate” according to CEO Lorenzo Rios. According to the CEO taking time to listen to each other’s stories and opinions is the “strength” of their organization. These groups all take part in the overall organization of not only the Veterans who reside in Clovis, but the community of Clovis as well.

Upcoming events held by various organizations working through the Veterans Memorial District include:

Veteran Strategic Hiring Event-June 14th, Clovis Veterans Memorial District

Flag Retirement Ceremony- June 11th, 10 AM Letterman Park

Vino for Vets- June 18th, Solitary Cellars Wine Company

ConQuest Fresno- July 16th-17th,

Pub Crawl- July 23rd, 2-7 PM at CVMD Liberty Ballroom