Clovis Unified releases updates to Quarantine, Isolation requirements

Effective Tuesday, January 4. Clovis Unified School District has updated their quarantine and isolation requirements in order to comply with recent state updates.

These changes should reduce time needed away from school following a positive test or close contact exposure to COVID-19.

The following is effective in Clovis Unified as of today, January 3, 2022.

Following a positive COVID-19 test, individuals must isolate at home for 5 days rather than the previously required 10-day period. A student or staff member may leave isolation and return to school or work on day 6 if all of the following conditions are met:

Symptoms are resolved or resolving, and the person has been without a fever for at least 24 hours. If symptoms are not resolved or resolving, and/or fever has been present within 24 hours, an individual must continue to isolate until day 10 or symptoms are resolved/resolving and/or fever-free for 24 hours.

A negative test must be obtained on day 5 or later. A medically verified negative test must be obtained and provided to the school nurse in order for a student to return prior to day 11 following a positive COVID test or, if not tested, the onset of COVID-related symptoms.

The individual must continue to wear a mask through day 10.

Symptom-free individuals after a close contact exposure may remain at school or work, following all masking guidelines, except for close contact household members.

Siblings and other close contact household members (if not fully vaccinated and/or boosted if eligible) of a positive COVID-19 individual must quarantine at home for five days following the last contact with the positive household member, remain symptom-free, AND have a medically verified, negative test on day 5 before returning to school. Close contact household members who are fully vaccinated and/or (if eligible) boosted may continue to attend school and activities while monitoring for symptoms.

Siblings of a person exhibiting symptoms of COVID-10 (but one who does not have a positive COVID test) can continue to attend school and activities, and monitor for symptoms. If symptoms develop and/or a positive COVID test occurs in the household, then these individuals would follow the appropriate isolation/quarantine procedures.

Existing student face-covering requirements will continue, and masks must be worn indoors by all staff and visitors. The indoor face covering requirement for all visitors and staff regardless of whether students are present is in place in California through at least January 15, 2022.

These changes reflect current guidance and requirements from the California Department of Public Health, Cal/OSHA, and the Centers for Disease Control. You can learn more about these updates from CDPH at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx, and about Clovis Unified’s health and safety procedures at https://www.cusd.com/2021-22SchoolYear.aspx.