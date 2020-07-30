Clovis Unified makes Forbes Top 10 List of Best Employers in America for Women

Forbes recognized Clovis Unified School District for its inclusivity in the publication’s annual list of best employers for women in 2020.

CUSD came in at the ninth spot, ahead of major national companies such as Mayo Clinic and Progressive Insurance and just behind The Estee Lauder Companies and Zurich Insurance Group.

“We are very proud of to be recognized [sic] as being one of the best organizations in the nation for women,” CUSD Superintendent Eimear O’Farrell said, who began her career as an elementary school teacher with Clovis Unified 24 years ago.

O’Farrell added that the district aims to develop and sustain a high-quality and diverse workforce.

“This ranking validates our efforts,” she said. “We truly value all of our employees and will continue making efforts to provide professional development, support and a culture of respect and opportunities for them.”

Forbes and market research firm Statista surveyed 75,000 Americans, including 45,000 women, working for businesses that employ more than 1,000 workers.

The respondents spanned 31 industries and were asked to share their opinion on statements regarding their respective companies culture, opportunities for career development, image, salary, working conditions, wages and diversity.

Topping the list was outdoor and recreation services retailer REI, followed by well known brands Coca-Cola at No. 5 and Best Buy at No. 8.