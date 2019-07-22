Clovis Transit offering free rides entire month of August

CLOVIS, CA – For the first time in its 40 year history, Clovis Transit will offer free rides for the entire month of August for customers using both Stageline and Round Up services.

Taking advantage of the opportunity to ride for free is simple. Stageline is a traditional bus service which runs on set routes. Riders find their route online and then arrive at the pickup location at the listed time. Board and ride for free!

Round-up is a point to point service taking customers with disabilities from home or work to a location of their choice and back again. Simply make your ride appointment as usual and be ready to ride for free. You must be a registered Round Up customer to use this service.

All Clovis Transit vehicles are clean, well maintained and air conditioned. They are driven by experienced, friendly drivers whose priority is to get you to your next stop safely and on time.

Bethany Berube, Clovis Transit Supervisor said, “We are excited about offering rides with no fares during the month of August. This opportunity not only provides a considerable financial savings to our regular customers, but it is also a great incentive to those who have not yet tried our services.”

In addition to being a convenient and economical way to travel, public transportation reduces traffic and air pollution in our community.

The free month of rides are being provided by a California Climate Investments grant which was established in 2014 by the California Legislature to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

To learn more about the free rides being offered, including routes and how to become a Round Up registered user, please visit https://cityofclovis.com/general-services/transit/. Free rides begin August 1.