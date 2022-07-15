Clovis Trails Provide Great Outdoor Activity for Citizens

This summer if you’re looking for something new to do, you may want to visit Clovis’ public trail system.

The trails are open to the public and offer fun and exciting entertainment for the whole family.

Within Clovis alone there are over 13 trails that span over miles of town that provide a perfect opportunity to decompress and enjoy the recreational side of Clovis.

One trail in particular offers a fun experience for anyone wishing to visit the trail solo or with a group. The Old Town Trail that starts at Sugar Pine Trail at North Willow avenue runs for approximately 5 miles and ends north of East Shields avenue.

For those interested in more than walking, the trail is covered in asphalt and open for bikers, skaters and is wheelchair accessible for those who may need such accommodations.

For the Old Town Trail in particular, the experience of walking the trail during the day may cause some to reconsider because of the heat. But because of the large trees along the path of the trail, there is an almost constant amount of shade for those walking along the trail.

The trail itself is a very accessible trail to try out if this is your first time or bringing family. The trail sits flat and provides a wide area for multiple visitors to pass by. The wide path also provides a very leisurely ride in the shade for those looking to get some exercise this summer.

Along the trail are unique spots that help bring a unique feel and look to the trail. For children visiting the trail, the tunnels that run underneath major streets along the path provide a fun area for races and funny echoes. While the tunnels along the path provide for a nice break in the shade for anyone else walking the trail.

Another unique aspect of the trail in Old Town is a free standing library drop where visitors can bring a book and take a book when visiting.

An aspect of the trail is the historical significance of some areas along the trail. One spot such as the Sugar Pine Trail commemorative rock that describes the history of the Sugar Pine Trail along the Old Town Trail.

“The trail property was purchased from the Southern Pacific Railroad in December 1997 for the purpose of establishing a pedestrian/bike path and preserving a corridor for future light rail.”

Finally for those visiting the trail, a must visit location along the trail is the “lock bridge” that is filled with padlocks from couples visiting the bridge.

Whether you visit the trail for exercise or just to get out of the house, there is something for everyone to find interesting along the trails in Clovis. There are nine trails to explore with more than 40 miles of area to walk or bike this summer and remain open to the public incase you are a person who wants to visit the trails early in the morning or late in the evening to beat the heat.