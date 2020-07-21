Clovis to Receive Money from the Coronavirus Relief Fund

The City of Clovis will receive funds from the state’s share of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, Senator Andreas Borgeas, who represents the eighth Senate District which includes Fresno County, announced.

The state legislature received federal money and is distributing it to counties across the state. Clovis will receive $1,471,470.

“It is our job at the state level to empower counties and cities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at the local level,” Borgeas said. “I will continue to advocate for state support for our local communities. We must put an end to this pandemic, protect public health, get our economy back on track and get our kids back in school when safe.”

The funds will be sent in phases, with the first allocations consisting of one-sixth of the total amounts available to each entity. The first installments will be disbursed Aug. 1, Sept. 1 and a third will be sent in October.