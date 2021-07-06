Clovis Suspect in Custody Following Disturbance Causing SWAT Deployment

In the early morning hours, the Clovis Police Department (Clovis PD) received several 911 calls leading to a SWAT team deployment on Monday, July 5.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. at an apartment complex located at 2700 block of Willow Avenue, involving three family members occupying an apartment.

Clovis PD Sgt. Jim Koch said that during the initial call, the dispatcher could not speak to the caller, and when the second call came in, the sounds of a disturbance emerged from the background.

Once police arrived, they spoke with two of the three occupants of the apartment. They determined that the incident involved another family member, 21-year-old Marcos Lopez.

The family members said that Lopez brandished a gun in a threatening way toward one of the relatives.

Clovis PD eventually booked Lopez for false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, violation of a restraining order, and unrelated warrants.

The threat of a gun caused the officers surrounding the apartment to call for other resources, including deploying the SWAT team, to obtain Lopez from the apartment.

At 11:43 a.m., an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), K-9, and SWAT team searched the suspect’s apartment but discovered that Lopez had fled.

The search caused the Willow and Gettysburg Avenues area to be sectioned off for a couple of hours.

Around 11:59 a.m., a patrol officer identified Lopez near San Gabriel Park and took him into custody without incident.

“Thankfully, no one was injured,” Clovis PD tweeted.