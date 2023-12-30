Clovis Seniors ring in ‘Noon Year’ at their new Activity Center

December 30, 2023 – The Clovis Senior Activity Center held their annual “Noon Years Eve” event in their new Event Center this past Friday afternoon.

The Friday before New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day is the usual date for this celebration, as seniors and community citizens alike ventured their way to a New Year celebration.

Mai Kou Yang, Recreation Specialist for the Clovis Senior Center, says that the “Noon Years” event is a way for seniors to celebrate the New Year while not having to make the long wait into the night.

“We end it at twelve noon PM instead of AM, and we start off with some appetizers and there’s dancing and music from the DeLeon brothers.” The DeLeon brothers are a local band that plays music for the Senior Center every Friday.

Yang says that at twelve noon there is always a toast as is the usual case with midnight celebrations that head into the New Year.

“All the cider has been passed out and we’ll be toasting…After the toast we then usually have friends take group photos,” says Yang of the large crowd that was present.

“It’s fun for the community, especially for the seniors, they like to come out and dress up, and spend a few hours with us to go dancing and spend time with friends.”

Plenty of fun was had for the afternoon celebration, and although the clock didn’t hit midnight, but rather noon, the crowd still went into a frenzy.

With glasses in hand the Clovis Senior Activity Center was happy to toast and ring in the new year with family and friends.