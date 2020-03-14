Update on Senior Center Closure: Hot Meals Discontinued

On Thursday, March 12, the City of Clovis announced they will temporarily close the Clovis Senior Activity Center due to concerns of COVID-19.

On March 14, the center announced it will also temporarily stop serving hot meals.

The hot meals were provided by the Fresno-Madera Area Agency on Aging.

Senior Center staff are working to notify seniors who regularly attended the hot meal program. The center did not specify when the program would return.

“At this time we do not have an estimated date for reopening but do expect the closure to continue through March. Although the center is closed, staff is still here to answer any questions you may have,” the Senior Center said in a statement.

The center said it is temporarily closing to protect the seniors it serves, who make up the group that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“There have been no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Senior Center. This action is being taken by the City of Clovis out of an abundance of caution, as this facility serves our most vulnerable population,” the City said in a statement.

For more information, please contact Amy Hance at (559) 324-2769 or AmyH@cityofclovis.com.