Clovis Senior Activity Senior giving back this Thanksgiving with Free Lunch

The community is invited to join the Clovis Senior Activity Center as they host their annual free traditional Thanksgiving lunch. This event is for all ages and will be taking place on Thanksgiving.

Meals can also be delivered to Clovis residents who are frail or disabled and unable to attend.

The annual event is run by community volunteers. The preparation starts on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and lasts through Thursday.

The Clovis Senior Activity Center is located on 850 Fourth Street next to the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

For more information, please call (559) 324-2750.