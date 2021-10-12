Clovis Senior Activity Center Hosts 10th Annual Classic Car Show

It was a day to look back at the past and admire the auto treasures of yesterday as the Clovis Senior Activity Center hosted the annual “The Classic Car Show”.

The event took place on October 9th from 8-11 a.m. Different styles of cars were on display to the public and even placed in different categories based on the votes of those who participated in the voting. The vehicles that participated had the chance to win Mayor’s Favorite, People’s Choice, Stock Category, Modified Category, Participant’s Choice and the Kid’s Choice.

The winner of each category is shown here:

People’s Choice: Heidi Cunha, 1969 Modified Pontiac Firebird

Mayor’s Choice: Joe and Pat Mannino, 1955 Modified Chevy Bel Air

Participants Favorite: Terry Moore, 1965 Ford Falcon

Kids Favorite: James Melton, 1934 Studebaker Dictator Coupe

1st Place Stock: Pete Rocco, 1952 Ford F-1 Pick up 1/2 ton

2nd Place Stock: Ron Coppola, 1968 Mustang/California Special

1st Place Modified: Marvin & Jean Flores, 1929 Model A, 2 Door Sedan

2nd Place Modified: Dave DeLuca, 1969 Chevrolet SS 396 Chevelle

This year marked the 10th year the center hosted the event and was one of the biggest turnouts the show had seen to date. Clovis Senior Activity Center employee Moniqua Randolph expressed how happy she was with the turnout.

“It was such a great success and also great to see the kids have fun and also be able to participate in the contest,” Randolph said. “They had their own category so they could not only see these vintage cars, but also get to choose their favorites. Overall, it was such a great success and with the awesome feedback we received, we’ll look to improve for future shows.”

This year marked the first time the event was hosted on a weekend and it seemed to pay off. 75 vehicles were registered, more than their average registration count in the previous years. This event will be hosted on weekends from this point going forward.