Clovis Salvation Army Store to reopen

The Salvation Army Family Thrift Store located on West Shaw will reopen this Friday.

Shoppers will be asked to six feet apart and wear a cloth face covering to stay in compliance with health department guidelines. Additionally, fitting rooms will be closed and each store will limit the number of shoppers at any time, a news release from the company.

The reopening of the stores is an important step toward financial security for the no-fee, residential Adult Rehabilitation Centers (ARCs) that are funded by the sale of items donated to the Salvation Army Thrift Stores, the release said. The drug and alcohol rehab centers have been without necessary funding for over eight weeks.

“This is a big day for us. We’ve been looking forward to re-opening our family thrift store, even at limited capacity, as we know our donors and customers alike are anxious to support us,” said Fresno ARC Administrator Lt. LeeVale Butler.

The money from the sales from the Clovis location funds the Fresno Center’s operations.

“Everything the public donates to or buys from our family thrift stores helps fund our no-fee, 6-month residential rehabilitation program for men and women from all over Central and Northern California,” Butler added. “We cannot sustain our critical program services without the support of donors and customers.”