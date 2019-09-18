Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – September 18, 2019
The Weekend Blender returns to Sierra Vista Mall
The weekend of September 7-8, 2019, found shoppers, Wonder Woman and Spiderman side by side as superheroes took over Center Court at Sierra Vista...
Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Wrapping up the 2019 season
At this writing, I am down to my last 6 charter trips for the 2019 season. I must say that I am happy at...
Clovis West Shows Grit in 3-0 Volleyball Win Over Liberty
When facing a large deficit to a tough team mid-set, most volleyball teams would give up and look toward the next set. Not the Clovis...
Broncos and Golden Eagles Split Water Polo Matchup
The Clovis North boys and girls water polo teams welcomed the Clovis West Golden Eagles Wednesday afternoon for their home opener, coming away with...