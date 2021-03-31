Sports Clovis Roundup Player of the Week: Mar. 22 – 27 By Gabriel Camarillo - March 30, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.Who is Clovis' Top Player of the Week? *Clovis North: Christian Silva - Boys Soccer Silva scored 4 goals and added assist in Clovis North’s 6-0 win over Bullard on Saturday.Buchanan: Max Bernal - Baseball Bernal pitched 4 no-hit innings in a 6-0 win over Tulare Western on Thursday. Two days later, he hit the go-ahead, 3-run double in a 5-3 win over Memorial on SaturdayClovis East: Sean Kelly - Football Kelly ran in a 13-yard touchdown and passed for two touchdowns, including a 39-yard Hail Mary to tie the game in regulation. He led the Timberwolves to a 34-27 double overtime victory over Clovis West on Friday.Clovis West: Nathan Baeza - Baseball Baeza opened the baseball season by hitting 2-for-3 and driving in four RBIs in a 12-2 win over Edison on Saturday.Clovis: Ronnie Rocha - Boys Soccer / Football Rocha scored a hat trick (3 goals) as the Cougars defeated Reedley 3-0 on Wednesday. Two days later, Rocha went 5-for-5 on PATs and kicked a field goal in Clovis’ 46-26 vs. Madera on Friday.Voting ends April 4, 2021. Winner will be announced Monday, April 5.EmailVote Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related