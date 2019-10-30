Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Oct. 30, 2019
Buchanan Robotics Team Headed to Laos
Three local high school students will travel to Laos this November to teach elementary-aged children science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) in partnership...
Shaver Lake Fishing Report: Fellow Shaver Guide Limits on Kokanee in Latest Trip
Shaver’s fall colors are abundant right now. The crisp fall temperatures and colors are symbolic of Shaver’s change in season. Welcome fall, my favorite...
Central continues march toward undefeated season with blowout of Clovis West
The Central High Grizzlies football team has been on a rampage this 2019 season. The defending TRAC champions entered Thursday's contest against the Clovis West...
Clovis West Girls Water Polo Victorious Against Buchanan
The Buchanan Bears and Clovis West Golden Eagles girls water polo teams played their second to last game of the regular season on Wednesday...