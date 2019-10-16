Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Oct. 16, 2019
Let’s Talk Clovis Event Presented “The Perfect Prank” of the Clovis High School Class...
What happens when the Senior Class President and a few of his friends decide they would like to leave school early? They end up...
Gas Leak Report Closes Down Neighborhood at Tarpey Village
Around 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, a report of a gas leak was reported in the area of Ashlan and Sunnyside at Tarpey Village. Local...
Clovis North-Granite Ridge Soccer add Professional Touch to Coaching Staff
The Clovis North Broncos and feeder school Granite Ridge announced Thursday afternoon the hiring of current Fresno FC soccer players Milton Blanco and C.J....