Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – July 24, 2019
Pool safety is a must, especially during the summer
Recent data acquired from the Center of Disease Control has shown that California had 11 drowning fatalities involving children last year and with the...
Suspect arrested again after another victim comes forward in sexual assault case
In the afternoon on July 18, Clovis Police Detectives has re-arrested 55-year-old Richard Bradberry after another victim came forward. The confidential male victim was...
More than 900 local veterans are Breaking The Barriers
One non-profit organization in Fresno is working to change the narrative of rehabilitation and inclusion for veterans in the Fresno and Clovis area. The organization...
Let’s Talk Clovis: Clovis Pioneer Bessie Odom Lester, 1878-1972, and family
Bessie Odom Lester was born on June 4, 1878 and died on September 1, 1972. Her father Reverend Alexander Odom served as pastor of...