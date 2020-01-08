Home Online Issue Clovis Roundup – Jan. 8, 2019
Looking Back at 2019: A Year of Community Engagement and Development
Clovis went to work in 2019. It was a huge year for community engagement and private development, as the city wrangled in more business...
In Battle of Brothers, Clovis North Outlasts Bullard
Oh brother, what a comeback. Head coaches - and brothers - Tony and Tim Amundsen faced each other Thursday night, when Tony’s Clovis North Broncos...
Buchanan, Clovis make statements at Doc B
The top high school wrestling programs put it all on display this weekend at one of the top tournaments in the nation. The Doc B...
Bullard Knights Overwhelm the Golden Eagles 2-0
Bullard High School Boys Soccer defeated Clovis West 2-0 on Thursday night, January 2. Bullard’s Devin Johal opened the scoring in the first half...