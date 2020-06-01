Clovis Rotary Skatepark and Batting Ranges Reopen

The City of Clovis announced June 1 the reopening of the Clovis Rotary Skatepark and the Clovis Batting Range.

The skatepark and the batting range will be operating under new hours due to the current COVID-19 health guidelines:

Clovis Rotary Skatepark – 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Clovis Batting Range – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday

Clovis Rotary Skatepark is located at Letterman Park on 1008-1010 Villa Ave. between Bullard and Barstow Avenues.

The Clovis Batting Range is located at Sierra Bicentennial Park on 100 N Sunnyside Ave, Sierra and Sunnyside Avenues.

For a complete list of the health related rules in place, please go to: https://cityofclovis.com/general-services/recreation/