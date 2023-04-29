Clovis Rodeo Parade rides through Old Town 

April 29, 2023 – The Clovis Rodeo Association celebrated its 109th Clovis Rodeo competition with its annual parade lead off by this year’s Grand Marshals Judy Hedrick and Susan Frantzich.

The Clovis Rodeo Parade was brought back last year, for the first time since 2019. The 109th commemoration continued the long-standing tradition.

Floats, marching bands, schools, and Clovis associated businesses and other enterprises participated in the walking down from Pollasky to Clovis avenues. All the while, groups of fans, families, and spectators alike took photos and participated in the joyous occasion.

The Clovis Rodeo ends with completion finals tomorrow April 30th. So don’t miss your last chance to catch roping and cattle ranching events!