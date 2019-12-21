Clovis Rodeo Donates $20,000 to Valley Children’s Hospital

Clovis Rodeo Association committee members visited Valley Children’s hospital Dec. 20 to present a $20,000 check to the hospital.

The funds were raised at the Kids, Cowboys, and Clays fundraising event that took place at the Sun Mountain Gun Club in Coarsegold in October. The Clovis Rodeo Association put on the daylong event in partnership with Valley Children’s hospital.

“The Clovis Rodeo Association continues to be an incredible partner with Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation, and we are excited to have enjoyed mutual support throughout the year between our two organizations,” Valley Children’s Healthcare Foundation President Robert Saroyan said in a statement.

“CRA members generously hosted and personally contributed to make the third annual Kids, Cowboys, and Clays the best one yet. Thank you to the Clovis Rodeo Association and all who attended this year’s event for the difference you make in children’s lives through philanthropy.”

Valley Children’s Hospital will sponsor the 106th annual Clovis Rodeo taking place April 22-26, 2020 at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds.

“For our Clovis Rodeo family, it is about giving back and making our community a better place in everything we do, especially when it means taking care of kids,” Vince Genco, Clovis Rodeo Association Board Member and event Chairman said in a statement.

“This Sporting Clay Tournament fundraiser is just one more way for us to give back. We could not do what we do, whether it is the production of our annual rodeo or this annual Valley Children’s Healthcare fundraiser, without the support of our generous sponsors and tireless volunteers,” he continued. “We owe everyone our deep appreciation for their continued support.”