Clovis Rec Center to host fifth Annual Cops & Kids Sports Camp

By
Daniel Leon
-
Over 100 kids are expected at Clovis Police Department’s fifth Annual Cops & Kids Sports Camp this summer. COURTESY OF CLOVIS PD

The annual Cops and Kids Sports Camp is returning to the Clovis Rec Center from June 18-21.

Hosted by Clovis Police Department, the summer youth camp is intended to teach kids (first through sixth grade) basic sports skills in a fun and safe environment.

“Cops coaching kids is our top priority. Over the course of the four-day camp, the activities will include: baseball/softball, basketball, indoor soccer, volleyball, obstacle course, and Friday Fun Day,” according to the event description on Clovis PD’s Facebook page.

Registration is now open online at cityofclovisrecreation.com

Daniel Leon
Daniel Leon
A native of Woodlake, Daniel Leon is a recent graduate of Fresno State with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Daniel served as Sports Editor at The Collegian, Fresno State’s student-run newspaper, prior to joining the Roundup. Got a story idea? Email him at editor@clovisroundup.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR