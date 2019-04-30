Clovis Rec Center to host fifth Annual Cops & Kids Sports Camp

The annual Cops and Kids Sports Camp is returning to the Clovis Rec Center from June 18-21.

Hosted by Clovis Police Department, the summer youth camp is intended to teach kids (first through sixth grade) basic sports skills in a fun and safe environment.

“Cops coaching kids is our top priority. Over the course of the four-day camp, the activities will include: baseball/softball, basketball, indoor soccer, volleyball, obstacle course, and Friday Fun Day,” according to the event description on Clovis PD’s Facebook page.

Registration is now open online at cityofclovisrecreation.com