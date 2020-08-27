Clovis Private School Remains Open

Clovis Christian Schools have begun the school year with in-person classes despite the state’s order prohibiting on-campus instruction. Clovis Christian Schools is a private K-12 school that teaches personalized, accessible, faith-based education according to their website.

A state mandate indicates that schools in counties with a high number of infections could not start the school year with on-campus instruction. Clovis Christian seems to be in violation of that mandate and might face fines by the Fresno County Health Department.

In recent days the Immanuel Schools in Reedley has also made the news, because of their defiance of the state’s order. Similar to Clovis Christian, Immanuel is also a private Christian school that started on-campus learning a few weeks ago and has continued their instruction even though the county has asked the courts for an injunction to close the school.

On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the courts ruled in favor of Immanuel and denied the county’s request for an injunction. Fresno County Superior Court Judge Tyler Tharpe ruled that the county didn’t present enough evidence that the school is posing a health risk.

The ruling means that schools who are having on-campus classes can continue giving instruction without fear of closing.

However, the judge also called for a second hearing on Sept. 15, for both the county and the school to make their case and a ruling will be given on the possible injunction. This ruling will have ramifications on both Immanuel and Clovis Christian’s ability to teach their students on campus or online.

An effort was made to contact Clovis Christian School, but they have yet to return our calls for a statement.