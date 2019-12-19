Clovis Police Sgt. Keith Sparrow Retires after 23 Years of Service (Video)



(Courtesy of Clovis PD)

After 23 years of service, Clovis Police Sgt. Keith Sparrow is retiring.

Fellow retirees, city staff, city council members, and friends surrounded Sparrow and his family at his retirement ceremony, which took place Dec. 18.

Sparrow was hired at the Clovis Police Department March 10, 1997. He was promoted to Corporal in in 2007 and then to sergeant in 2012. Over the course of his career, Sparrow completed assignments in patrol, youth services and narcotics. He was a longtime member of the SWAT team. He was heavily involved in the community, as he worked in the Police Explores Program, which gave youth the opportunity to learn about law enforcement by volunteering alongside police officers.

Retired police Chief Matt Basgall, who was present at the ceremony, said, “Sgt. Sparrow is Clovis PD through and through, bleeds blue, and looks out for every member of our Department.”