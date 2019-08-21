Clovis Police K-9 apprehends wanted parolee at popular gym

On Tuesday, Aug. 20 just after 8 p.m., a tip was made to Clovis Police about a wanted parolee working out at Planet Fitness on Shaw and Clovis Avenue.

Officers dispatched to the gym and identified the parolee as 35-year-old, John Mata of Fresno. He is a known gang member who has had a violent reputation and was recently in a vehicle pursuit. Once a perimeter was set around the building, officers entered the gym and attempted to make contact.

As officers approached Mata, he quickly took noticed and hid behind a weight machine before running out through a back exit of the gym. Once outside, Mata was met with officers and K-9 Jax. He continued to run after ignoring officer’s orders to stop, in which, K-9 Jax was deployed.

After a very short foot chase, Mata was apprehended and detained by K-9 Jax.

Mata was arrested immediately and treated for minor injuries sustained. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a parole warrant and resisting arrest.