Clovis Police SET Detectives investigating shooting outside Sierra Vista Mall

May 14, 2023 – Last night just after 9:00 PM, several 911 calls came into our communications center reporting a shooting at the Sierra Vista Mall.

Officers arrived in the area quickly, which was in the parking lot near the southeast portion of the mall, outside of K1 Speed.

Clovis Police Special Enforcement Team (SET) Detectives have taken over this case and continue to review surveillance footage from the area and speak to witnesses.

The victim who was shot is an adult male. He was treated and released from the hospital with a non-life-threatening wound.

The shooting suspect used a handgun during the incident. There was an associated vehicle collision in the parking lot which is also under investigation.

SET Detectives are looking for 3 suspects at this time. All suspects are described as wearing hoodies and a mask to cover their identity.

Due to their clothing, there is no information on a further description of the suspects at this time.

SET Detectives have learned that all 3 suspects were at the mall before the shooting that took place at approximately 9:10 PM on Saturday, May 13.

If you were in the area and saw someone matching this description, or saw anything suspicious, please help keep our community safe and let CPD know.

You can call (559) 324-2800, leave an anonymous tip on CPD mobile app, or call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.