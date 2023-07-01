Clovis Police Department hosts 2023 Cops and Kids Camp

June 20, 2023 – The 7th Annual Clovis PD Cops and Kids Sports Camp is a youth summer camp organized by the Clovis Police Department and held at the Clovis Recreation Center.

With the exception of 2020, the youth camp has been held every year since 2015.

This year, it was a day-long camp on Tuesday, June 20th and Wednesday June 21st from 8:00AM to 2:00PM.

We got a chance to speak with Clovis PD’s Sergeant Chris Hutchinson, and he told us all about this year’s camp:

The Cops & Kids Camp offers a variety of activities for children going into 1st through 6th grade.

The camp activity stations included: indoor soccer, basketball, defense tactics, arts & crafts, scooter games, an obstacle course, and even rides in the department’s MRAP armored vehicle.

“The little scooter game we learned from the rec center—the kids absolutely love it,” said Hutchinson.

After the kids tried each activity station, they had lunch followed by some fun in the sun at a nearby park.

At the park, the kids got to play on inflatable water slides and the Fire Department came out to cool everyone down by spraying water all over the park.

It was clear how much fun all of the children were having from start to finish. All of the children were eagerly immersed in each activity, it seemed like each kid came out of their shell in their own way.

Kids from all over the community came together to learn and have fun.

The Clovis PD staff was kind and fun with all of the children as they went through their different activities.

The Cops and Kids Camp bring our youth together, introduce the kids to our local law enforcement, and strengthen bonds in our community.

The summer camp is staffed by a variety of Clovis Police Department employees and volunteers.

The camp is also almost entirely funded by the Clovis Police Department, with some donations by local businesses.

They are looking for donors and sponsors for next year’s camp!

The Cops and Kids Camp is usually announced in April, then the online registration becomes available at the beginning of May. Slots fill up quickly!

To stay up-to-date on future events, follow Clovis Police Department via their Facebook facebook.com/ClovisPoliceCAor their twitter @ClovisPolice_CA or visit Clovis Recreation Center website cityofclovisrecreation.com