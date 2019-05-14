Clovis Police Chief joins the California 9/11 Memorial Board

The California 9-11 Memorial is honored to announce that the City of Clovis Police Chief Matt Basgall has joined the board of directors.

Chief Matt Basgall has served the Clovis Police Department for the last 28 years and was appointed to Chief January 1, 2014. He began his career with Clovis PD in 1990 after completing the Fresno Police Academy. Chief Basgall grew up in Clovis and graduated from Clovis High School; he later attended CSU Stanislaus where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.

Chair of the Board of Directors, Jerry Cook stated “Chief Basgall is a perfect addition to the board. The California 9/11 Memorial is committed to honoring our first responders and with Chief Basgall, we will honor that commitment. We are thrilled to have him.”

Every year at the memorial site, a group of committed citizens, first responders and military personnel perform a ceremony steeped in service traditions for the victims of September 11th and the fallen heroes to honor the brave spirit of those who sacrificed their lives to save others. This commemoration ceremony and dedicated monument is among the largest of its kind outside of New York City.

Chief Basgall noted, “It is an honor to join this group of citizens that are so committed to preserving the memory of those that were lost on September 11th. I look forward to representing America’s finest in my role as board member.”

This year, the California 9-11 Memorial board is working with Fresno County Office of Education to expand the event to include a community-wide program beginning at 3:30 p.m. with musical performances from student and community groups as well as a student art and poetry contest. Fresno County schools have been invited to bring all 8th grade students to the memorial to bring to life the American history lessons they are learning in the classroom.

For more information, please visit www.California911memorial.com or contact Randi Carter, Publicity Committee Chair at randi@cooklanddevelopment.com.