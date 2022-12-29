Clovis Police arrest armed robbery suspects

On Thursday, December 28th, two suspects were arrested after they robbed a Clovis business using a handgun.

Officers responded to Advance America near Shaw/Peach just before 10:30AM for a report of an armed robbery.

Although no one was injured, employees were shaken.

Officers gathered information on a suspect who entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money.

Employees handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash after which the suspect left after getting into a car that was waiting for him nearby.

Using video surveillance inside of the business and city cameras and technology on the street, Officers and Detectives were able to quickly identify the male suspect.

Detectives located the suspect in his car in Fresno and arrested him without incident.

The suspect’s girlfriend was also arrested after it was determined that she drove the car to and from the robbery.

Following the arrest, a loaded handgun matching the description provided by the victim was located in the suspect’s car.

Detectives also located the clothing that the suspect wore during the robbery in a trash can at a location nearby.

The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Bekim Eriven and 34-year-old Michele Patton, both of Fresno.

Eriven was booked into Fresno County Jail for several felonies including robbery, conspiracy, and charges related to the firearm because he is a convicted felon.

Patton was booked into Fresno County Jail for robbery and conspiracy.