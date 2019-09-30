Clovis Player of the Week – September 9-14: AJ Hodgerney

Clovis East football running back Aj Hodgerney recently was voted by members of the Clovis community as its “Clovis Roundup Player of The Week” for the week of September 9-14. Out of 4,648 total votes, Hodgerney received 2,291, 49 percent of all the votes tallied for the week.

See what he had to say about it in this short Q&A.

What does it mean to you to have the Clovis community recognize you by voting you player of the week?

It means a lot. Plus, we have a really good program and a lot of people know Clovis East football and what we’re about. So just me having a part in that means a lot to myself.

How do you think that you have performed this season?

I’m expecting to do more this season. I think that I have gotten off to a good start, and of course our O-line is great and that’s where it all starts, but I just need to get three yards and beyond that is what I need to do. I’m pretty happy with my play.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

For league play, of course we want to go 5-0. We want to win and get as far as we can and ultimately win Valley. My goal is to contribute to the team and do what I can do to help us reach our goal.