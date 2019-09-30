Clovis Player of the Week – September 9-14: AJ Hodgerney

AJ Hodgerney was the September 9-14 Clovis Player of the Week. He had an outstanding performance during the Clovis East game against Sunnyside High School: 43 yards, 26-yard TD, 70-yard punt return TD. PHOTO BY MICHAEL FORD/CLOVIS ROUNDUP

Clovis East football running back Aj Hodgerney recently was voted by members of the Clovis community as its “Clovis Roundup Player of The Week” for the week of September 9-14. Out of 4,648 total votes, Hodgerney received 2,291, 49 percent of all the votes tallied for the week. 

See what he had to say about it in this short Q&A. 

What does it mean to you to have the Clovis community recognize you by voting you player of the week?

It means a lot. Plus, we have a really good program and a lot of people know Clovis East football and what we’re about. So just me having a part in that means a lot to myself.

How do you think that you have performed this season?

I’m expecting to do more this season. I think that I have gotten off to a good start, and of course our O-line is great and that’s where it all starts, but I just need to get three yards and beyond that is what I need to do. I’m pretty happy with my play.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

For league play, of course we want to go 5-0. We want to win and get as far as we can and ultimately win Valley. My goal is to contribute to the team and do what I can do to help us reach our goal.

