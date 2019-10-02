Clovis’ Player of The Week September 23-28 Poll

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Bronco’s Kicks off League with Win over Golden Eagles
The opening match of league play is typically when teams find out how they compare to each other, no matter the sport. The Clovis North...
Clovis West Water Polo Showcases Offensive Prowess in Win Over East
The Clovis West Golden Eagles boys water polo team kept its stellar start to TRAC play alive, with a decisive 15-8 victory over the...
Mosaic Workshop Delight Kids at the Clovis Botanical Garden
“I go to Nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put together.” –John Burroughs What better place to create art than...
Let’s Talk Clovis: 1962 Cavalcade Quotations of Clovis High Faculty
The 1962 “Spirited Cavalcade Staff” (Terry Riordan, Editor-in-Chief) requested the Clovis High School faculty (1,400 students, 60 teachers) to share their favorite classroom saying....