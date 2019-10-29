Clovis Player of the Week: Oct. 21-27

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
TRAC volleyball teams set to begin Central Section playoffs
With the high school girls volleyball regular season officially over, teams are now gearing up for postseason play, including teams from the TRAC. Clovis North,...
Clovis Dog Park Master Plan Gains Momentum
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the City of Clovis Planning Commission voted unanimously that the Dog Park Master Plan fits within the City’s General Plan....
Buchanan Alumni and Fresno State Freshman Jalen Cropper Making Moves
On a cool Friday evening at Bulldog Stadium, with his team down 10-7 to UNLV in the second quarter, Fresno State freshman standout Jalen...
Clovis High, Clovis North Engage In Offensive Slugfest
Tristin Risley had one goal in his mind: score. The Clovis High tailback had broken free from Clovis North defenders in the waning seconds of...