Clovis Player of the Week: Lochan Zwashka, Clovis East Boys Water Polo

Clovis East boys water polo player Lochan Zwashka was voted the Roundup’s Player of the Week by members of the Clovis Community for the week of Sept. 23-28. Zwashka scored 4 goals in the Timberwolves loss against Clovis West on Sept. 25. Here is what he had to say about it in this short Q&A.

How did you feel about your performance against Clovis West?

After that performance, I definitely was content with how I played. I felt like I could have done a little bit more to help if I had a team with a little more success, but overall I feel like I did a great job and I was supported by a lot of teammates and coaches that really helped boost my performance.

What does it mean to you that you have the support of the Clovis community?

It just means a lot for me that I am able to be supported by Clovis East and the Clovis community as a whole. I’m really proud of all the people that took their time to vote for me and were able to help represent me, because I feel like I am representing the Clovis community more than just myself and my family and obviously me teammates.

What do you expect from yourself going forward the rest of the season?

I do expect more performances for myself, but I also expect our team to have more success. I feel like I play better when I know I’m representing my team and not just myself. Whatever I can do to help boost our team’s success, I’m going to do my best at that.