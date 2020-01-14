Clovis Player of the Week: Jan. 6-12, 2019

The Clovis City Council proclaimed January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month and recognized the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, founder of...

Clovis North held nothing back in their 1-0 win over Clovis High Tuesday, playing fast and physical on both sides of the ball en...

The Jan. 8 Clovis Veterans Memorial District roundtable focused on upcoming events including a marketing workshop and the Sweethearts Valentines Dance. The Sweethearts Dance takes...

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)