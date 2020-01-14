Clovis Player of the Week: Jan. 6-12, 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Marketing Workshop, Upcoming Dance Discussed at January CVMD Roundtable
The Jan. 8 Clovis Veterans Memorial District roundtable focused on upcoming events including a marketing workshop and the Sweethearts Valentines Dance. The Sweethearts Dance takes...
Clovis North Shuts Out Clovis High, Takes 1st Place In TRAC
Clovis North held nothing back in their 1-0 win over Clovis High Tuesday, playing fast and physical on both sides of the ball en...
Clovis City Council Proclaims January Human Trafficking Prevention Month
The Clovis City Council proclaimed January as National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention month and recognized the 550th birthday of Guru Nanak, founder of...