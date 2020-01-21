Clovis Player of the Week: Jan 13-19, 2020

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Obituary: William “Billy Bob” Robert Bretz
William “Billy Bob” Robert Bretz, 78, of Friant, CA, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. He was born October 10, 1941 in Sacramento,...
Clovis North Shuts Out Clovis High, Takes First Place in TRAC
Clovis North held nothing back in their 1-0 win over Clovis High Tuesday, Dec. 14, playing fast and physical on both sides of the...
Bears Snag Much Needed TRAC victory Against Golden Eagles
With a competitive soccer league like the TRAC, every match counts. The Buchanan Bears and Clovis West Golden Eagles knew that all too well, both...
106th Clovis Rodeo: Tickets on Sale, Concert Line up Announced
The 106th Annual Clovis Rodeo is set to kick off the last week in April from Wednesday, Apr. 22 through Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020. Due...