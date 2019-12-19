Clovis Player of the Week: Dec. 9-15

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
City Council Approves Plans to Build New Library, Senior Center
The Clovis City Council approved site plans for a new public facility that will include a transit facility, a senior activities center, a health...
Sold Out Show: CenterStage’s Holiday Cabaret Entertains All
CenterStage Clovis Community Theater took the stage at Dicicco’s last night for their Holiday Cabaret. The night was filled with amazing performances from everyone...
Dog Park Master Plan Approved by City Council
The Clovis City Council approved the Dog Park Master Plan at the December 2 Council meeting. "The Master Plan gives the City direction and approval...