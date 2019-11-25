Clovis Player of the Week: Ashlynne Davis – Clovis West High School Girls Volleyball

Clovis West girls volleyball player Ashlynne Davis was voted the Clovis Roundup’s Player of the Week for the week of Nov. 4-10 by members of the Clovis community. She had two aces, 27 digs, five assists and 22 returns in a 3-2 win over the Liberty-Bakersfield Patriots in the Central Section title game Nov. 9. Here is what she had to say about it in this short Q&A:

What do you remember most about that game?

“I just remember the excitement from my team and just pushing through all the sets no matter how far we were down. We always just came back together and fought for every point.”

Where does your individual performance rank for you this season?

I think I did great during that game, but at the same time I couldn’t have done it without my team. The block help me set up around so I could dig the hitters on the other side.

What does it mean to you to have the support of the people of Clovis that voted for you?

I just love how everyone supports each other, honestly. Again, I couldn’t have done it without my team. That match was a really big game for us and luckily we won it. My team really stood up there for me, and I stood there for them.

What do you think your lasting memory will be from this season?

The lasting memory is probably winning Valley. It was a great accomplishment for us. We were the underdogs the whole season and winning [against Clovis North] and that Valley game just meant so much to us. We pushed through and didn’t care what anyone else said.